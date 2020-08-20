Aug 20, 2020 / NTS GMT

Jacob Willoughby - Red Cloud Securities Inc. - Analyst



My name is Jacob Willoughby. I'm a Vice President of Research here at Red Cloud Securities and a Mining Analyst. Very happy to be hosting today, our Summer Silver virtual conference with all kinds of great companies.



Our next company is Southern Silver Exploration Corp. We have both Rob Macdonald, who is the Vice President of Exploration, and Lary Page, who is President and CEO. And I'll pass it over to you now to tell us all about the opportunity of Southern Silver. Thank you.



Lary Page - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. - President and CEO



Well, thank you, Jacob. Let me start off. Thanks, very much everybody for taking a bit of time out of your day. Southern Silver is an interesting company that's been around in a lot of iterations for some time. But it ready, began operations 10 years ago. It's one of four companies that we have in Vancouver and the Manex group of resource companies. The reason for that is just to provide the facilities for public companies' all the backroom work, the legal,