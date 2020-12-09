Southern Silver Exploration at Oktoberfest 2020 Transcript

Dec 09, 2020 / NTS GMT

Larry Page - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. - President, Director



Well, thanks very much. It's Larry Page in Vancouver. I'd like to take the first couple of minutes to give you a bit of an overview of the company and then Rob's going to talk to you about sort of a last minute test of our property in Durango, Mexico, and tell you where we are and where we're going. And we'll both be available for any discussion that may ensue.



The Southern Silver company is one of four companies which are managed by Manex Resource Group in Vancouver. It's been on business for the last 25 years, and its function is to bring all of the expertise that the public companies require to go about their business. It's done on a cost-efficient basis to paying accountants, lawyers, IR people, everybody, geologists, everybody that's needed to advance the company.



It works pretty well, and maybe a good analogy would be about 10 years ago we had a company under administration called Western Silver which was advancing a property in Zacatecas, Mexico. We advanced the property to the stage where it was taken over by -- the