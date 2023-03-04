Southern Silver Exploration at Metals Investor Forum Transcript

Mar 04, 2023 / NTS GMT

Peter Krauth - Silver Stock Investor - Moderator



Hello, everyone. We're here at the Metals Investor Forum, Toronto edition. I'm here with Rob Macdonald of Southern Silver, who is VP, Exploration for the company. Rob, thanks for being here.



Rob Macdonald - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. - VP of Exploration



Thank you for having me, Peter. It's a pleasure as always.



Questions and Answers:

- Silver Stock Investor - ModeratorExcellent. Rob, let's jump right into it. Southern Silver has its flagship in Cerro Las Minitas. it's one of the largest high-grade undeveloped silver projects in the world. What's the latest work and when is a resource update expected?- Southern Silver Exploration Corp. - VP of ExplorationYes. Well, for much of 2022, we continued drilling while we were working on the preliminary economic assessment on the project. And so, we effectively have mineralization in the can. It's currently being worked into a new updated mineral