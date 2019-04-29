Full Year 2018 Strabag SE Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Thomas Birtel - Strabag SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much for your time. I have the pleasure to present our fiscal year 2018 figures for STRABAG SE in Vienna. As you might recall, last year I had the pleasure to present the second record year in a sequence and outlined the problem that, of course, expectations would be high enough for 2018. That's why, I'm extremely lucky that I, today, can present to you a triple record high year and this is the third year in a sequence. The triple record is -- has to be referred to 3 key figures. The first one is the order backlog. You have the chart numbers for you in front of you. The second one is the output volume and the third one is the EBIT and EBIT