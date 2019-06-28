Strabag SE Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 28, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Alfred Gusenbauer - Strabag SE - Chairman of the Supervisory Board



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I am taking the chair pursuant to section 116, paragraph 1 of the Stock Corporation Act, open the 15th AGM of Strabag SE, and welcome the shareholders of our company or their representatives, the members of the Supervisory Board with the exception of Mr. Kotkov and Bull who sent their apologies, the members of the Management Board who are all present today as well as the representative of the auditor, KPMG Austria, Dr. Helge LÃ¶ffler.



Another record year is behind us, with a further peak in the order backlog at the end of the year and a record output volume the Strabag Group has once again succeeded in exceeding the 2018 target of an EBIT margin of at least 3%. In addition to the positive economic situation, however, the success is also based on the consistent pursuit and implementation of the internal risk management system, which leads to a constant improvement of the selection, processing and calculation of the offers as well as the project management.