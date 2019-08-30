Half Year 2019 STRABAG SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Thomas Birtel - Strabag SE - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you very much. This is Thomas Birtel calling from Vienna, and I welcome you very warmly with regard to the presentation of our first half year's figures 2019, which I trust do not disappoint too many of you in a negative sense.



Let's start with #3 of the slides, which should be in front of you of our presentation, giving you the key figures for output development and the order backlog.



As you can see from the top for graphics, we generated an output volume of over EUR 7.5 million in -- EUR 7.5 billion in the first half of 2019. This means an upward trend of 9%, which was driven in particular by Germany as a whole, by building construction in Austria, by the execution of the order backlog in Hungary and by a large-scale project in the United Kingdom.



The order backlog as of 30th June 2019 weakened slightly by 3% compared to the same period of the previous year. However, it increased by more than 8% if you compare this figure by the end of 2018.



Declines in the first half were recorded in Austria,