Half Year 2021 STRABAG SE Earnings Call Transcript

Thomas Birtel - Strabag SE - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Thomas Birtel from Vienna calling. And it is my pleasure today to make you acquainted with the figures of the Strabag Group for the first half of the year 2021.



I would like to start with Page 3 of the presentation, which I trust is in front of you. We generated a 3% higher output volume of almost EUR 7 billion in the first half of this year. This growth is primarily due to the nearly 20% increase in our home market of Austria, following the temporary suspension of construction activities in the wake of the coronavirus crisis in the same period of the previous year.



Our order backlog reached again a new record level of EUR 21.1 billion as at June 30, 2021, an increase of 9% over June 30, 2020. The backlog grew particularly in our home markets of Germany and Austria, thanks to numerous new projects in a wide range of sectors.



We now come to Slide #4. Our EBITDA, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased by 35% to