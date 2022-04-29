Full Year 2021 STRABAG SE Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Thomas Birtel - Strabag SE - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Thank you very much. A warm welcome to everybody joining us here in this call where we will disclose and discuss our year-end figures for the year 2021 for Strabag.



Let's start with Page 3 of the presentation, which I trust, is in front of you. The financial review of the 4 key figures given on that chart shows that Strabag successfully mastered the second COVID-19 year as well. Despite disruptions in the supply chains for important construction materials, which occurred with a slight delay compared to other industries. The price is double for several important materials such as steel or plastic.



Nevertheless, we succeeded in mitigating the impact of rising prices by working in partnership with suppliers and with our customers. In the face of new and unpredictable events, I am pleased to announce that at least the fiscal year 2021 has been an exceptionally successful year for us. The order backlog, as you can see on the picture there, as at 31st December 2001 -- 2021, sorry, grew by 22% year-on-year to EUR 22.5 billion,