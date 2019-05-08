May 08, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 08, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Takayuki Sanno

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited - Executive Officer



Takayuki Sanno - Suntory Beverage & Food Limited - Executive Officer



This is Takayuki Sanno. Now I would like to review the financial results of the first quarter of FY 2019.



Revenue was JPY 285.7 billion, up 3.1% year-on-year and up 4.4% on a currency-neutral basis. Operating income was JPY 17.8 billion, down 33.1% due to the JPY 11.6 billion gain on sale of food and instant coffee business in 2018. When excluding factors as such, operating income on an organic basis increased by JPY 18.0 billion, up 16.8% and up 19.3% on a currency-neutral basis.



Quarterly profit attributable to owners of the company was JPY 10.7 billion, down 47.7% year-on-year due to factors such as nontaxable gain on sale of food and instant coffee business in 2018.



As we explained in the full year earnings release in February, we are pursuing the