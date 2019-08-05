Aug 05, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Aug 05, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Kazuhiro Saito

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited - President, CEO & Representative Director

* Takayuki Sanno

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited - Executive Officer



This is Kazuhiro Saito. Now I would like to review the first half of FY 2019.



Revenue was JPY 627.8 billion, up 2.3% year-on-year and up 3.6% on a currency-neutral basis. Operating income was JPY 50.9 billion, down 9.7% due to the JPY 12 billion gain on sale of food and instant coffee business in 2018. When excluding factors such as these, operating income on an organic basis was JPY 51.5 billion, up 14.3% and up 16.2% on a currency-neutral basis.



Quarterly profit attributable to owners of the company was JPY 31.8 billion down 23.1% year-on-year due to factors such as nontaxable gain on sale of food and instant coffee