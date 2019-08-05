Aug 05, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 05, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Kazuhiro Saito
Suntory Beverage & Food Limited - President, CEO & Representative Director
* Takayuki Sanno
Suntory Beverage & Food Limited - Executive Officer
=====================
Kazuhiro Saito - Suntory Beverage & Food Limited - President, CEO & Representative Director
This is Kazuhiro Saito. Now I would like to review the first half of FY 2019.
Revenue was JPY 627.8 billion, up 2.3% year-on-year and up 3.6% on a currency-neutral basis. Operating income was JPY 50.9 billion, down 9.7% due to the JPY 12 billion gain on sale of food and instant coffee business in 2018. When excluding factors such as these, operating income on an organic basis was JPY 51.5 billion, up 14.3% and up 16.2% on a currency-neutral basis.
Quarterly profit attributable to owners of the company was JPY 31.8 billion down 23.1% year-on-year due to factors such as nontaxable gain on sale of food and instant coffee
Q2 2019 Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 05, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...