Feb 14, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

* Saburo Kogo

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited - Chairman of the Board

* Yuji Yamazaki

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited - Senior Managing Executive Officer & Director



Saburo Kogo



This is Saburo Kogo. First, I'd like to review the financial results of FY 2018.



For FY 2018, revenue was JPY 1,294.3 billion. Operating income was JPY 113.6 billion, of which JPY 106.4 billion was on organic basis, excluding factors related to extraordinary reasons, such as M&A. Profit for the year attributable to owners of the company was JPY 80.0 billion, up 2.4% year-on-year. Business environment in each region has changed dramatically in 2018. Overall, consolidated revenue grew by more than JPY 60.0 billion year-on-year due to the strong performance of core brands, such as Suntory Tennensui and BOSS in Japan, and Orangina and Oasis in France as