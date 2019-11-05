Nov 05, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 05, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Takayuki Sanno

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited - Executive Officer



This is Takayuki Sanno. I would like to review the third quarter of FY 2019.



Revenue was up 2.5% year-on-year on a currency-neutral basis and up 0.9% on a reporting basis.



Operating income excluding the JPY 12 billion gain on the sale of our food and instant coffee business in 2018 and other nonrecurring factors, was JPY 91.2 billion, up 11.5% year-on-year on a currency-neutral basis and up 9% on a reporting basis. Operating income, including the nonrecurring factors, was JPY 90.6 billion, down 2.1% year-on-year on a currency-neutral basis and down 4% on a reporting basis.



Quarterly profit attributable to owners of the company was JPY 57.8 billion, down 10.5% year-on-year on a currency-neutral basis due to factors such as the nontaxable gain on the sale of