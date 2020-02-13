Feb 13, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Kazuhiro Saito

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited - President, CEO & Representative Director

* Takayuki Sanno

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited - Executive Officer



Kazuhiro Saito - Suntory Beverage & Food Limited - President, CEO & Representative Director



This is Kazuhiro Saito. Thank you for attending our results announcement. I will start with an overview of our performance in FY 2019.



In 2019, we achieved growth in both revenue and operating income. We were also able to outperform our revised forecast announced in November, both in terms of revenue and operating income. We achieved double-digit growth in operating income on an organic basis, excluding extraordinary factors, such as M&A. This was a result of our efforts to improve profitability through structural reform and other measures.



2019 was a year in which we were able to regain a certain extent of our profit