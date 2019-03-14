Mar 14, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's full year results 2018. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, the 14th of March 2019.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, CFO Marianne Bock. Please go ahead.



Marianne RÃ¸rslev Bock - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-Executive VP&CFO



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Scandinavian Tobacco Group's Full Year 2018 Webcast and Conference Call. My name is Marianne RÃ¸rslev Bock, I'm the CFO of STG. Unfortunately, Niels Frederiksen, our CEO, is down with a heavy flu today, so I will do the presentation. With me today, I have our Head of Investor Relations, Torben Sand.



Please turn to Slide 2. The agenda for today's call covers key highlights; an update on Fuelling the Growth, including comments on the expected net savings from the program; an update on our categories; and key financial development,