Q1 2019 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Q1 results 2019 conference call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, the 23rd of May, 2019.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Niels Frederiksen. Please go ahead, sir.



Niels Frederiksen - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Yes. Good morning, and welcome to Scandinavian Tobacco Group's First Quarter '19 Webcast and Conference Call. My name is Niels Frederiksen. I'm the CEO of the company, and with me today, I have our CFO, Marianne RÃÂ¸rslev Bock; and our Head of Investor Relations, Torben Sand.



So please turn to Slide #2. The agenda for today's call covers key highlights, including an update on Fuelling the Growth, a few comments on the impact from the new reporting structure and changes in accounting principles, an update on the performance in our new divisions and key financial