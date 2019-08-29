Q2 2019 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Niels Frederiksen - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to Scandinavian Tobacco Group's Second Quarter 2019 Webcast Conference Call. With me, I have CFO, Marianne Rørslev Bock; and our Head of Investor Relations, Torben Sand.



Please turn to Slide #2. The agenda for this conference call covers key highlights for the second quarter including an update on Fuelling the Growth, an update on regulatory changes and trends, an update on the performance in our 4 divisions with key financial developments, and before concluding the call, with a Q&A session.