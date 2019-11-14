Nov 14, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
Niels Frederiksen - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board
Good morning, and welcome to Scandinavian Tobacco Group's Third Quarter 2019 Webcast Conference Call. My name is Niels Frederiksen, the CEO of the company. And with me today, I have Marianne Rorslev Bock, our CFO; and our Head of Investor Relations, Torben Sand. So please turn to Slide #2.
The agenda for this conference call basically covers the key highlights for the third quarter, including an update on fueling the growth, an update on the acquisition of Royal Agio Cigars and the closure of our factory in the U.S., an update on our performance in our 4 divisions with key financial developments before concluding with the Q&A session.
Before I start, I'd like to ask you to have attention to our disclaimer on forward-looking statements. The complete disclaimer you can find in the index to the presentation.
So please turn to Slide #3. Let me start by presenting the key highlights for Scandinavian Tobacco Group's third quarter, a quarter
Q3 2019 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 14, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...