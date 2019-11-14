Q3 2019 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Niels Frederiksen - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to Scandinavian Tobacco Group's Third Quarter 2019 Webcast Conference Call. My name is Niels Frederiksen, the CEO of the company. And with me today, I have Marianne Rorslev Bock, our CFO; and our Head of Investor Relations, Torben Sand. So please turn to Slide #2.



The agenda for this conference call basically covers the key highlights for the third quarter, including an update on fueling the growth, an update on the acquisition of Royal Agio Cigars and the closure of our factory in the U.S., an update on our performance in our 4 divisions with key financial developments before concluding with the Q&A session.



Before I start, I'd like to ask you to have attention to our disclaimer on forward-looking statements. The complete disclaimer you can find in the index to the presentation.



So please turn to Slide #3. Let me start by presenting the key highlights for Scandinavian Tobacco Group's third quarter, a quarter