Feb 27, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the full year results 2019. (Operator Instructions) I must advise that we are recording your conference today, Thursday, the 27th of February 2020.
And I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Niels Frederiksen. Please go ahead, sir.
Niels Frederiksen - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board
Yes. Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to Scandinavian Tobacco Group's Full Year 2019 Webcast and Conference Call. I am Niels Frederiksen. I'm the CEO of the company. And with me today, I have, as usual, our CFO, Marianne RÃ¸rslev Bock; and our Head of Investor Relations, Torben Sand.
So please turn to Page #2. The agenda for this conference call covers: the key highlights for the full year and the quarter; an update on key events, including the acquisition of Royal Agio Cigars, Fuelling the Growth and regulation; an update on the performance in our 4 divisions; key financial
Full Year 2019 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...