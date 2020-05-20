Q1 2020 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Niels Frederiksen - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board
Good morning and welcome to Scandinavian Tobacco Group's First Quarter 2020 Webcast and Conference Call. My name is Niels Frederiksen, the CEO of the company. And with me today, I have as usual our CFO, Marianne RÃ¸rslev Bock; and our Head of Investor Relations, Torben Sand.
Please turn to Slide #2. The agenda for this conference call covers the key highlights for the first quarter of the year; an update on key events, including an update on the COVID-19; and the integration of Agio Cigars; an update on the performance in our 4 divisions; key financial developments for the quarter; before we will conclude the call with an updated guidance for 2020 and the usual Q&A session.
Before I start, I'll ask you to have attention to our disclaimer on forward-looking statements. The complete disclaimer can be found in the appendix to this presentation.
So please turn to Slide #3. Without any doubt, events during the first 4 months of the year
