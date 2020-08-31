Q2 2020 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Torben Sand - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-Head of IR
Yes. Good morning, and welcome to the conference call in relation to Scandinavian Tobacco Group's financial results for the second quarter of 2020.
Please turn to Slide #2. My name is Torben Sand. I'm Head of Investor Relations of the company, and I'm also joined by our CEO, Niels Frederiksen; and CFO, Marianne Rorslev Bock.
Today, we will present the highlights for the second quarter. We will give you an update on the implications of COVID-19 pandemic to our company as well as present you the recent status of the Agio Cigars integration. Following this, we will give you the overview of the quarterly performance in our 3 commercial divisions and the group as a
