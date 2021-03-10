Mar 10, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Torben Sand - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-Head of IR



Yes. Good morning, and welcome all to this conference call. Let's jump directly to Page 2. As you know, my name is Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations. And I'm usually joined by our CEO, Niels Frederiksen; and CFO, Marianne RÃ¸rslev Bock.



Today, we have a slightly longer agenda than usual as we would like to use a few extra minutes on our updated 5-year strategy Rolling Towards 2025. The agenda is as follows. The highlights for the full year and for Q4, including an update on the Agio integration, a look back at our achievements in the past 5 years and then more details on our updated strategy