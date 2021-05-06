Q1 2021 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Torben Sand - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-Head of IR



Yes. Good morning, and welcome to this conference call in relation to our financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Please turn to Page #2.



My name is Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations of Scandinavian Tobacco Group. And I'm, as usual, joined by our CEO, Niels Frederiksen; and our CFO, Marianne RÃ¸rslev Bock.



The agenda for this webcasted conference call is the highlights for the first quarter of 2021, including an update of Agio. Following this, we will give you the overview of the performance in our 3 commercial divisions and the group, including an update on key financial developments.



Finally, we