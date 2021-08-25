Q2 2021 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Scandinavian Tobacco Group Q2 Results 2021. (Operator Instructions) For your information, this conference is being recorded.



Now I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Torben Sand. Please go ahead.



Torben Sand - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-Head of IR



Yes. Thank you, and good morning, everybody. My name is Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations of Scandinavian Tobacco Group, and I'm, as usual, joined by our CEO, Niels Frederiksen; and CFO, Marianne RÃ¸rslev Bock.



The agenda for this webcasted conference call is the highlights for the second quarter of 2021, an overview of the performance in our 3 commercial divisions as well as for the group, including an update on key financial developments. And then finally, we will take you through the outlook for 2021, followed by the usual Q&A session.



But before we start, I ask you to pay attention to our disclaimer on forward-looking statements in the back of this slide