Q3 2021 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Torben Sand - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-Head of IR



Yes. Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to the conference call in relation to our financial results for the third quarter of '21. Please turn to Slide #2. My name is Torben Sand. I'm the Head of Investor Relations of the company, and I'm as usual, joined by our CEO, Mr. Frederiksen; and CFO, Marianne Rorslev Bock. The agenda for this webcasted conference call is the highlights for the third quarter of 2021, an overview of the performance in our 3 commercial divisions as well as for the group, including an update on key financial developments. This will be followed by a brief update on the recent regulatory developments and