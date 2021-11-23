Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Capitals Markets Day Transcript

Nov 23, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Torben Sand - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-Head of IR



Perfect. Okay. Thank you. Welcome to Scandinavian Tobacco Group's first ever Capital Markets Day. Welcome to those of you being here in person in the net in London. It's good to see all of you here. Despite the circumstances, I'm quite pleased to see so many faces that have shown up. So thank you very much for that.



Also, for all of those of you following us on live stream, welcome. We have, I would say, a surprisingly big amount that has signed up for the event and that, of course, is a pleasure for us.



I can only say that we have been working hard to deliver good day for you here. Our ambition is that we will give you some insights to our company. We will give you insights to our strategy. But we will also tell you more about our financial ambitions and how we expect to fulfill those going forward.



And of course, all of that in the aim of creating and continue to create value for our shareholders.