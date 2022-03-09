Q4 2021 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Torben Sand - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-Head of IR



Yes. Good morning, and welcome, everybody, to this Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call of the Scandinavian Tobacco Group.



Please turn to the next page. As said, my name is Torben Sand, I'm Head of Investor Relations, and I'm as usually joined by our CEO, Mr. Frederiksen; and our CFO, Marianne Rorslev Bock.



The agenda for this webcasted conference call is the highlights for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2021. Then we'll give an update on sustainability, regulation and the ERP project One Process. We will give an overview of the performance in