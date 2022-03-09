Mar 09, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Scandinavian Tobacco Group Full Year Results 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
And now I'd like to hand the conference over to Mr. Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations of Scandinavian Tobacco Group. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.
Torben Sand - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-Head of IR
Yes. Good morning, and welcome, everybody, to this Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call of the Scandinavian Tobacco Group.
Please turn to the next page. As said, my name is Torben Sand, I'm Head of Investor Relations, and I'm as usually joined by our CEO, Mr. Frederiksen; and our CFO, Marianne Rorslev Bock.
The agenda for this webcasted conference call is the highlights for the full year and the fourth quarter of 2021. Then we'll give an update on sustainability, regulation and the ERP project One Process. We will give an overview of the performance in
Q4 2021 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 09, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...