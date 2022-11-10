Q3 2022 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Torben Sand - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-Head of IR



Thank you. Yes, welcome to Scandinavian Tobacco Group's Third Quarter 2022 Webcast Conference Call. My name is, as you heard, Torben Sand. I'm Director of Investor Relations and Group Communications. And as usual, I'm joined by our CEO, Niels Frederiksen, and our CFO, Marianne RÃ¸rslev Bock.



The agenda for this webcasted conference call is the highlights for the third quarter of the year, then a business update on some of the many interesting projects we're working on, followed by an overview of the performance in our 3 commercial divisions, and then we will have key financial developments for the group, including an update on capital allocation.