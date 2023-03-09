Q4 2022 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Torben Sand - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-Head of IR



Thank you. Welcome to Scandinavian Tobacco Group's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Webcast and Conference Call. My name is, as said, Torben Sand, I'm Director of Investor Relations and Group Communications. And as usual, I'm joined by our CEO, Niels Frederiksen; and CFO, Marianne RÃ¸rslev Bock.



Now please turn two slides to Slide #3 for the agenda. The agenda is first, highlights for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. Then we'll follow up with a business update. We'll focus on our strategy rolling towards 2025 including our road ahead for growth through acquisitions, growth through new product categories and our progress in our sustainability