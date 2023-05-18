May 18, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Scandinavian Tobacco Group Q1 Results 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Torben Sand - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-Head of IR
Thank you. Yes. Welcome to Scandinavian Tobacco Group's webcast for the first quarter results for 2023. My name is, as said, Torben Sand, I'm Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications, and I am as usual, joined by our CEO, Niels Frederiksen; and CFO, Marianne RÃ¸rslev Bock.
Please turn to Slide #3 for the agenda for today's webcast. The agenda is as follows: highlights of the first quarter, a business update, we'll focus on our developments that feed into the wider Rolling Towards 2025 strategy, these insights will then be followed by an overview of the performance in our 3 commercial divisions, key financial developments
Q1 2023 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript
May 18, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
