Q2 2023 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Torben Sand - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-Head of IR



Thank you. Welcome to Scandinavian Tobacco Group's webcast for the second quarter results of the 2023. My name is Sand Torben, I'm Director of Investor Relations and Group Communications, and I'm, as usual, joined by our CEO, Niels Frederiksen; and CFO, Marianne RÃ¸rslev Bock.



Please turn to Slide #3 for the agenda for today's webcast. The agenda is as follows: First, highlights of the second quarter, followed by comments on our revised outlook for 2023. Then we'll go into a business update, we'll focus on developments that feed into the wider Rolling Towards 2025 strategy. And these insights will be followed by an overview of the performance in our 3 commercial divisions. Key