Q3 2023 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Scandinavian Tobacco Group Q3 2023 Results Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's webcast is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the webcast over to your speaker today, Torben Sand. Please go ahead.



Torben Sand - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-Head of IR



Thank you, and welcome all to Scandinavian Tobacco Group's webcast for the third quarter results for 2023. My name is Torben Sand, I'm Director of Investor Relations and Group Communications. And I am, as usual, joined by our CEO, Niels Frederiksen; and CFO, Marianne Rorslev Bock.



Please turn to Slide #3 for the agenda for today's webcast. The agenda is as follows: highlights of the third quarter, a business update will focus on our developments that feed into the wider Rolling Towards 2025 strategy. And these insights will be followed by an overview of the performance in our three commercial divisions. Then we'll go to key financial developments for the group, including an