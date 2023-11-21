Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 21, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Torben Sand - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S-Head of Investor Relations



Okay. Thank you very much. And welcome here for Scandinavian Tobacco Group's Second Capital Markets Day. It's a pleasure to have this occasion taking place once again at the Net Hotel in London. This is a very unique place as you have probably realized this is the old headquarter of the British Midland Bank and the actual room that we are located in here is important very unique. And first of all, I have to introduce myself. I'm Torben Sand. I'm Head in Investor Relations and Group Communication of Scandinavian Tobacco Group. Also welcome to all of you that is following on live stream. It's good to have you on board. And we hope we are going to make this next 3.5 hour both enjoyable but also to give you some insights into our company.



First, I have to unfortunately announce that Marianne, our CFO, will not be able to participate today. She is knockdown with the ammonia. And that of course is what happens when we have these kind of livestream events. But I will try to the best I can to be