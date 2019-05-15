May 15, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Robert Scott Vassie - St Barbara Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on today's call where I'll talk through St Barbara's acquisition of Atlantic Gold, which I am obviously very excited about.



On the call with me today is Garth Campbell-Cowan, our Chief Financial Officer; Rowen Cole, Company Secretary; and David Cotterell, Manager of Investor Relations.



Today, let me start with a brief introduction of Atlantic Gold and how we came to choose Atlantic. I'll touch on integration and the highlights of the transaction and funding.



The slide deck, we released this morning. To the company, this briefing is more of a detailed information pack in the presentation. I will reference a handful of slides from the pack and following my comments, I'll open the call up for questions.



As many of you