St Barbara Ltd MD & CEO Transisiton in 2020 - Call Transcript

Dec 05, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Robert Scott Vassie - St Barbara Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Yes. Thanks, everyone. I'm actually going to hand over to our Chairman, Tim Netscher, who's with us here at Melbourne, Tim.



Timothy Carl Netscher - St Barbara Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Yes. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks, Bob, and welcome to our call, and thanks for joining us at relatively short notice. This has been an eventful week for me, commencing with the official opening function of the highly successful new Gruyere mine in remote WA earlier this week, a project that I'm personally immensely proud of, and I'm now talking to you today about an exciting new chapter in St Barbara's life. I'm sure that you've seen our