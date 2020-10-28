St Barbara Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the St Barbara Annual General Meeting. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Tim Netscher. Please go ahead.



Timothy Carl Netscher - St Barbara Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, wherever you may be joining us from. My name is Tim Netscher, and I'm the Chairman of St Barbara Limited. It's my pleasure to welcome you to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of this company.



I would like to recognize the traditional owners and First Nation People of the lands on which St Barbara operates in Australia, Canada and Papua New Guinea and to pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.



As you're aware, due to the restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we are conducting this year's Annual General Meeting as a virtual meeting. It may surprise some of you that in recent years, we had more people attend the AGM by webcast than in person. So in some respects, today is not that different from recent meetings.



We will run today's meeting much the