St Barbara Ltd Investor Briefing Transcript

Dec 14, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Craig Anthony Jetson - St Barbara Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us at St Barbara's Investor Day briefing. We realize the busy time of the year, and we really appreciate your interest in St Barbara. I'm Craig Jetson, the Managing Director and CEO.



Before I begin, I would like to [recognize] the traditional owners and the First Nations people (technical difficulty) which we operate around Australia, Canada, Papua New Guinea, and pay my respects to the elders past, present and emerging.



Before I continue into the presentation and into the agenda of today, I'd raise the disclaimer on Slide 2 and ask everybody to become familiar with this standard disclosure before -- disclaimer before we move forward.



In terms of where to today, the agenda of today will be the executive leadership group and I will provide a detailed overview of our refreshed strategy, the Building Brilliance transformation and the future outlook of St Barbara and the three operating mines. I'll also introduce the strength of the leadership team who possess the