St Barbara Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 03:00AM GMT

Timothy Carl Netscher - St Barbara Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



It's just gone 11:00 Perth time, ladies and gentlemen. So welcome wherever you may be joining us from. My name is Tim Netscher, and I'm the Chairman of St Barbara Limited. It's my pleasure to welcome you here to St Barbara's 2021 Annual General Meeting.



First off, I'd like to recognize the traditional owners and First Nation people of the lands on which St Barbara operates in Australia, Canada and Papua New Guinea and also of this place and to pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



As you're aware, due to the restrictions imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we are conducting this year's Annual General Meeting as a hybrid meeting. This enables shareholders to participate in the meeting either in person here in Perth or online. For those in the room, could I please ask that you take a moment to ensure that your mobile phone is switched to silent or turned off? Thank you.



As per our previous AGMs, you will have the opportunity to ask questions and to cast your vote