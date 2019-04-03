Scentre Group Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 03, 2019 / 11:00PM GMT

Brian Martin Schwartz - Scentre Group - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Scentre Group Limited. My name is Brian Schwartz, and I'm the Chairman of Scentre Group. The company has -- the company's Secretary has informed me that a quorum is present, and I therefore declare the meeting open. In doing so, I'd like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation as the traditional custodians of the land we are on and would like to pay my respects to their elders, past and present.



On stage with me to my far left are Nonexecutive Directors, Andrew Harmos; Carolyn Kay; Michael Ihlein; our Company Secretary, Maureen McGrath; our Chief Executive, Peter Allen; Nonexecutive Directors, Steven Lowy; Aliza Knox and Margie Seale. I'd also like to welcome Steven Leigh, seated in the front row, here he is, who is standing for election, he's standing now as well, for today's meeting. Steven, we're delighted that you've been able to join us today. Ms. Megan Wilson, representing the group's auditors, Ernst & Young, is here