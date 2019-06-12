Stockland Corporation Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Jun 12, 2019 / 10:30PM GMT

Mark Andrew Steinert - Stockland - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Well, good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining the 2019 Stockland Investor Day. I'd add to the highlights we're very committed to the delivery of our purpose of a better way to live and our vision of being a great Australian real estate company. And I think over the last 6 years, we'll be able to demonstrate that we've made a lot of progress as it relates to delivering ultimately on that vision.



In terms of beginning the day, I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which we meet, the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation and pay my respects to their elders, past and present.



In terms of the morning, as Tiernan described, I'll give a brief update on the business and the execution of our strategy. Andrew will then talk to the communities business and demonstrate our clear demonstrated capabilities. And Louise and her team will talk both to placemaking as it relates to our Retail Town Centres and go through some detail how we can grow our allocation to logistics and workplace, primarily through