Q1 2019 Salzgitter AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Heinz JÃ¶rg Fuhrmann - Salzgitter AG - Chairman and CEO



Yes, thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Heidler, who is sitting here together with me at the desk, and myself are very pleased that we have such a strong participation in today's telephone conference. And I would like to start only with a few remarks to come as quick as much as possible to the Q&A.



First quarter of 2019 was, if we take the pure numbers, a very positive surprise I think for nearly everybody of you. The result of EUR125.9 million EBT was exactly EUR30 million higher than the excellent first quarter of 2018. And indeed, all business units and the participating investment in Aurubis contributed to this I