Salzgitter AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Heinz JÃ¶rg Fuhrmann - Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of the Group Management Board & CEO



Esteemed shareholders, ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to welcome you on behalf of the Executive Board, the Group Management Board and all our employees very warmly to today's Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Salzgitter AG in Braunschweig. I am delighted to see that so many of you have been able to come again this year, and I would like to thank you for your investment decision, which we regard as an expression of your confidence in our work.



Ladies and gentlemen, a year ago, we took stock of the lapse of 20 years since the founding of the new Salzgitter AG and reviewed key events along the way.



As today's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is all about the financial year 2018, I would like to briefly only call to mind this anniversary by reminding you of a statement made by the former Federal Chancellor and State Premier of Lower Saxony, Gerhard SchrÃ¶der, who remarked in his speech at our event on August 30, 2018, "The company's flotation in 1998 and