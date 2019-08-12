Aug 12, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
Presentation - Frankfurt am Main
Aug 12, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Burkhard Becker
Salzgitter AG - CFO & Member of the Group Management Board
* Heinz JÃ¶rg Fuhrmann
Salzgitter AG - Chairman of the Group Management Board & CEO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Alain Gabriel
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Bastian Synagowitz
Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Ingo-Martin Schachel
Commerzbank AG, Research Division - Head of Equity Reseach
* Ioannis Masvoulas
Macquarie Research - Analyst
* Marc Gabriel
Bankhaus Lampe KG, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to the Salzgitter AG Analyst Conference here to Frankfurt and equally to those listening via the webcast and on the phone. Before we start, a few quick housekeeping
Half Year 2019 Salzgitter AG Earnings Presentation - Frankfurt am Main Transcript
Aug 12, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...