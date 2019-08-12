Aug 12, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Presentation - Frankfurt am Main

Aug 12, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Burkhard Becker

Salzgitter AG - CFO & Member of the Group Management Board

* Heinz JÃ¶rg Fuhrmann

Salzgitter AG - Chairman of the Group Management Board & CEO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Alain Gabriel

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Bastian Synagowitz

Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Ingo-Martin Schachel

Commerzbank AG, Research Division - Head of Equity Reseach

* Ioannis Masvoulas

Macquarie Research - Analyst

* Marc Gabriel

Bankhaus Lampe KG, Research Division - Research Analyst



=====================

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to the Salzgitter AG Analyst Conference here to Frankfurt and equally to those listening via the webcast and on the phone. Before we start, a few quick housekeeping