Full Year 2019 Salzgitter AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Markus Heidler - Salzgitter AG - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to this analyst conference on the financial year 2019. For the first time in 22 years, we are not organizing this as a physical meeting in Frankfurt. Before corona came up, high steel imports into the EU and cost burdens from energy and climate policy were the top topics. And just a few weeks ago, it was still the decarbonization of the European economy, but all of that has taken a back seat now.



Still, we want to look back on the 2019 financial year today. Moreover, Professor Fuhrmann will be presenting our measures on improving our results and profits and our 2-pronged strategy on how to address CO2. Mr. Becker will then cover the financials 2019 and also give you the guidance for the current year.



Following the presentation, we look forward to your questions during our Q&A session. We will first deal with the questions from the German, then from the English conference pool. (Operator Instructions) Over to Professor Fuhrmann.



Heinz JÃ¶