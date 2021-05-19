Salzgitter AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Heinz-Gerhard Wente - Salzgitter AG - Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Dear shareholders and shareholder representatives, ladies and gentlemen, my name is Heinz-Gerhard Wente. As Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I herewith open this year's AGM of the Salzgitter AG and in accordance with the articles of association, will also chair the meeting. I warmly welcome you all also on behalf of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board. I would have enlightened you personally to our AGM this year as well; however, the (technical difficulty) make this impossible in this year.



As you can see from invitation to the AGM, due to the health risk with the coronavirus, the Board decided with the approval of the Executive Board to hold this AGM as a virtual AGM without the physical presence of the shareholders and their authorized representatives. In doing so, we are making use of the options granted under law to stock corporations also for the year 2021. Due to the existing contact restrictions, we also have also limited the number of participants at the meeting here in our