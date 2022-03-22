Full Year 2021 Salzgitter AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Markus Heidler - Salzgitter AG - Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our analyst conference. Only a brief introduction from my side. We released the full set numbers for the fiscal year '21 yesterday and presented it to the press. As you have seen, the response was quite promising. So I'm really looking forward to this event and to your questions as well. With me on the stage are Gunnar Groebler, our CEO; as well as Burkhard Becker, our CFO. In this presentation, Mr. Groebler will introduce our strategies Salzgitter 2030 and comment the progress we have made with implementation. Finally, he will explain our new strategy scorecard. Then Mr. Becker gives a deep dive into last year's financials and presents our outlook for the current year. Afterwards, we are looking forward to your questions. (Operator Instructions) And now I'd like to hand over to Gunnar Groebler.



Gunnar Groebler - Salzgitter AG - Chairman of the Group Management Board & CEO



Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, I, too, would like to warmly welcome you to this analyst conference,