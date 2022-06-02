Salzgitter AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 02, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Heinz-Gerhard Wente - Salzgitter AG - Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Dear shareholders, shareholders' representatives, and ladies and gentlemen, my name is Heinz-Gerhard. I'm Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and I now open this year's AGM of Salzgitter AG. And in accordance with the Articles of Association, I will chair the meeting.
I would like to extend a warm welcome to you all also on behalf of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. It would have been nice to have welcomed you personally to our AGM. However, the special circumstances do not allow this, this year. Again, as you saw from the convening of the AGM, the Executive Board decided, based on the corona legislation and with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to hold this year's AGM again as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of the shareholders and their proxies.
In doing so, we are making use of the option granted by legislation in the stock corporation until the end of August 2022. In addition to the Executive Board, which is fully represented, the
