Full Year 2022 Salzgitter AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Markus Heidler - Salzgitter AG - Head of IR & Corporate Communication



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our analyst conference. With the publication of the financial results in 2022, we are closing the financial year last year, a year which was exceptional in many ways. We not only have implemented or started to implement our new strategy, we made huge progress when it comes to our decarbonization program SALCOS. And finally, it also was, from an economic standpoint, a quite successful year. And as always, Mr. Groebler and Mr. Becker will give you more granularity on this in the presentation. (Operator Instructions)



Gunnar Groebler - Salzgitter AG - Chairman of the Group Management Board & CEO



Thanks very much, Markus. Warm welcome also from my side. Happy to be here in Frankfurt with at least some participants live. I understand that it has been quite cumbersome to get here today. So yes, well, it's a bit unfortunate after COVID where we couldn't meet now with the strike, but good to see you guys here in person and also a warm welcome to everybody on