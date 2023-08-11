Half Year 2023 Salzgitter AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Markus Heidler - Salzgitter AG - Head of IR & Corporate Communication



Ladies and gentlemen, thanks for joining our analyst conference for the first half 2023. With me in Salzgitter, our CEO, Gunnar Groebler; and our CFO, Burkhard Becker. As always, we will start with the presentation and afterwards, the Q&A session. And without further ado, I'd like to hand over to you, Gunnar.



Gunnar Groebler - Salzgitter AG - Chairman of the Group Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Markus. Warm welcome from my side to this analyst conference. We'd like to share sort of our view on the first half of this year. Let me please start prior to digging into numbers, start with our occupational safety, just to give an update on that. You know that this is very important to us. And unfortunately, we have to report slightly higher numbers in terms of LTIF compared to first half 2022.



There are multiple reasons for this. It's not that we see a sort of a -- some kind of trend in here but still higher numbers. That also means that we, again, strengthen our focus on