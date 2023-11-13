Q3 2023 Salzgitter AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2023 / NTS GMT

Burkhard Becker, CFO of Salzgitter AG; and Mr. Markus Heidler, Head of Investor Relations.



Burkhard Becker - Salzgitter AG - CFO & Member of the Group Management Board



Yes. Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the conference call on the results of the first 9 months of the financial year '23 in which we saw continuously increasing economic challenges. We, therefore, view the result in the first 9 months of the financial year as indeed presentable, although it was discernibly below the exceptional year of '22.



The trend was mainly driven by the still satisfactory results of the steel production and steel processing business unit in the first half year and the continued outstanding performance of the Technology Business unit. Compared with year-end '22, Salzgitter Group's net financial debt decreased by more than EUR 150 million despite the high level of