Q1 2020 Sojitz Corp Earnings Net Conference Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Seiichi Tanaka - Sojitz Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Representative Director



Thank you very much for joining us for the earnings briefing of Sojitz Corporation for the quarter that ended June 30, 2019. This is Seiichi Tanaka, CFO.



I'd like to use two sheets. One is titled Highlights of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019, IFRS. The other has the same title but also says Supplementary Material. Both of them have been made available on our website beforehand.



Let me now begin on the first sheet and to the left column. This is about the business environment. Uncertainties are increasing and diversifying in the global environment, such as the trade friction between United States and China as well as the deceleration of the Chinese economy that arose due in part to this and the situation in the Middle East. As a result, resource prices are on a declining trend and the business environment is increasingly challenging.



Let's look at the middle chunk, which says the consolidated statements of profit or loss. We'll start from the top.